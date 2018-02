BRIEF-Curtiss-Wright To Acquire Dresser-Rand Government Business

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp:

* CURTISS-WRIGHT TO ACQUIRE DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT BUSINESS

* CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP - ‍ACQUIRED BUSINESS WILL OPERATE WITHIN CURTISS-WRIGHT‘S POWER SEGMENT​

* CURTISS-WRIGHT - ‍ ACQUIRED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE ​

* CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP - TO ACQUIRE ASSETS THAT COMPRISE DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT BUSINESS FOR $212.5 MILLION IN CASH

* CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP - ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL 2018​