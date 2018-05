May 21 (Reuters) - Curtiss-Wright Corp:

* CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50 MILLION IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO EXPAND 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* CURTISS-WRIGHT - THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO'S ONGOING $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018