April 27 (Reuters) - Custodian and Allied PLC :

* GROSS REVENUE FOR THE THREE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED MARCH AT 11.47 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 7.60 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 ENDED MARCH GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 2.18 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.90 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO