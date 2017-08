July 27 (Reuters) - Custodian Reit Plc

* SAYS 3,500,000 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 1 PENCE EACH IN CAPITAL OF COMPANY WERE ISSUED

* SAYS NEW SHARES WERE ISSUED AT 114.25 PENCE PER SHARE, RAISING 3,998,750 STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)