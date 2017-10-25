FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:28 PM / in 38 minutes

BRIEF-Customers Bancorp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp Inc reports net income for third quarter 2017 and first nine months 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.61 excluding items

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍Q3 2017 net interest income of $68.0 million increased $3.4 million, or 5.3 pct, from net interest income for q3 2016​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - ‍bankmobile, previously presented as discontinued operations in financial statements was reclassified as held and used at sept 30, 2017​

* Customers Bancorp Inc - expect to reach closer to targeted capital levels at year end 2017 and future years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.