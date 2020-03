BRIEF-Customers Of Banks Of Groupe BPCE To Benefit From PGE (State Guaranteed Loan)

March 24 (Reuters) - Groupe BPCE:

* BANKS OF GROUPE BPCE, BANQUES POPULAIRES, CAISSES D’EPARGNE, BANQUE PALATINE AND NATIXIS ARE MOBILIZING TODAY IN ALL REGIONS TO ALLOW THEIR CUSTOMERS TO BENEFIT FROM PGE (STATE GUARANTEED LOAN)

* SAYS FROM 25 MARCH AND IN ALL TERRITORIES, ITS CUSTOMERS WILL BENEFIT FROM THE PGE SYSTEM AND UNDERTAKE TO RAPIDLY EXAMINE ALL REQUESTS SENT TO THEM UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2020

* PGE (STATE GUARANTEED LOAN) MAY REPRESENT UP TO 3 MONTHS OF 2019 REVENUE

* PGE (STATE GUARANTEED LOAN) MAY REPRESENT 2 YEARS OF PAYROLL FOR INNOVATIVE COMPANIES OR COMPANIES CREATED SINCE JANUARY 1, 2019