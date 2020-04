BRIEF-Cutera Inc, In Three Months Ended March 31, 2020, Expects Revenue To Be Between $31.5 Mln-$32.0 Mln

April 16 (Reuters) - Cutera Inc:

* CUTERA INC - IN THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN ABOUT $31.5 MILLION AND $32.0 MILLION

* CUTERA INC - IN THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, GROSS PROFIT ON A NON-GAAP BASIS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN ABOUT $14.0 MILLION AND $15.0 MILLION

* CUTERA - IN THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020, LOSS FROM OPERATIONS ON NON-GAAP BASIS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN ABOUT $8.0 MILLION AND $9.0 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2wLVcJ9) Further company coverage: