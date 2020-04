April 3 (Reuters) - Cutera Inc:

* CUTERA INC - WITHDRAWING OUR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* CUTERA INC - DIRECTORS ON OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAVE AGREED TO A 25% REDUCTION IN THEIR FEES

* CUTERA INC - CEO AND PRESIDENT AND COO HAVE EACH AGREED TO A 25% REDUCTION IN THEIR SALARIES