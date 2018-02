Feb 1 (Reuters) - CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD:

* ANNOUNCED THE CLOSING OF CVC FUND VI‘S ACQUISITION OF WOMEN‘S HEALTH ASSETS WHICH CVC FUND VI AGREED TO ACQUIRE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL

* ROTHSCHILD, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, JEFFERIES AND BARCLAYS ACTED AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR THE DEAL‍​

* LATHAM WATKINS AND JONES DAY ACTED AS LEGAL ADVISORS TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS Further company coverage: