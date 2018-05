May 2 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc:

* TRACY JACKSON HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* JACKSON ALSO WILL SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR GENERAL PARTNER OF CVR ENERGY'S PETROLEUM SUBSIDIARY, CVR REFINING, LP