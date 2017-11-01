BRIEF-CVR Energy Q3 earnings per share $0.26

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc

* CVR Energy reports 2017 third quarter results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 sales $1.454 billion versus $1.24 billion

* Says had a solid Q3 led by strong crack spreads and improved market conditions​

* CVR Energy - ‍Wynnewood, Oklahoma, refinery began planned fall maintenance at end of Sept and is on schedule to complete its turnaround in early Nov

* Says the ‍large scale and cost of Wynnewood turnaround will negatively impact its results for year​

* CVR Energy Inc - ‍refining margin adjusted for FIFO impact per crude oil throughput barrel was $13.72 in 2017 Q3 versus $10.09 during same period in 2016​

‍Q3 2017 throughputs of crude oil and all other feedstocks & blendstocks totaled 213,606 bpd versus 206,733 bpd in Q3 2016