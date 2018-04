BRIEF-CVR Energy Reports Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.76

April 26 (Reuters) - CVR Energy Inc:

* CVR ENERGY REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND OF 50 CENTS

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50PER SHARE

* CVR ENERGY - REFINING MARGIN ADJUSTED FOR FIFO IMPACT PER CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT BARREL WAS $13.77 IN 2018 Q1, VERSUS $11.54 DURING SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* CVR ENERGY - Q1 2018 COMBINED CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT WAS ABOUT 178,000 BPD, VERSUS ABOUT 214,000 BPD OF COMBINED CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT FOR Q1 OF 2017

* CVR REFINING ANNOUNCED A 2018 Q1 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF 51 CENTS PER COMMON UNIT