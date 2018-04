April 26 (Reuters) - CVR Refining LP:

* CVR REFINING REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES CASH DISTRIBUTION OF 51 CENTS

* Q1 SALES $1.458 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.26 BILLION

* CVR REFINING - Q1 2018 COMBINED CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT WAS APPROXIMATELY 178,000 BPD. VERSUS APPROXIMATELY 214,000 BPD FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: