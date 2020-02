BRIEF-CVS Group Says H1 2020 Total Sales Increased By 15.0% Compared To H1 2019

Feb 7 (Reuters) - CVS Group PLC:

* CVS GROUP PLC- H1 2020, TOTAL SALES INCREASED BY 15.0% AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES INCREASED BY 8.4%, COMPARED TO H1 2019

* CVS GROUP- WITHIN GROUP’S CORE PRACTICE DIVISION, TOTAL SALES INCREASED BY 13.7% AND PRACTICES LFL2 SALES INCREASED BY 7.4%, COMPARED TO H1 2019

* CVS GROUP PLC- GROSS MARGINS FOR GROUP IN H1 2020 WERE 76.0% COMPARED TO 76.2% IN H1 2019

* CVS GROUP PLC- EMPLOYMENT COSTS FOR GROUP IN H1 2020 WERE 51.0% OF TOTAL SALES, COMPARED TO 51.6% IN H1 2019

* CVS GROUP PLC- CVS EXPECTS TO REPORT H1 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA THAT IS MATERIALLY ABOVE THAT DELIVERED IN H1 2019