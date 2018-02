Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cvs Group Plc:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 21.9 PERCENT TO 157.8 MILLION STG

* ‍HY LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES INCREASE OF 5.6%​

* ‍WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW ITS DIVIDEND POLICY AND EXPECTS THAT A FINAL DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID IN DECEMBER 2018​

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND 2018, WHICH, IN ABSENCE OF ANY UNFORESEEN CHANGE IN TRADING CONDITIONS, WILL BE AT LEAST EQUAL IN VALUE TO THAT OF 2017​