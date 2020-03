BRIEF-CVS Group To Maintain Cash Furloughing Of Number Of Employees

March 27 (Reuters) - CVS Group PLC:

* CVS GROUP PLC - NEW RCVS/BVA GUIDANCE IS RESULTING IN A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN BOTH SMALL ANIMAL BILLABLE VISITS AND REVENUE DUE TO VIRUS

* CVS GROUP PLC - TAKING ACTIONS TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE HALF OF OUR SMALL ANIMAL PRACTICES DURING GOVERNMENT LOCK DOWN

* CVS GROUP PLC - CLOSING PRACTICES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY ONE THIRD OF OUR CAPACITY IN THIS AREA OF OPERATION

* CVS GROUP PLC - TO MAINTAIN CASH FURLOUGHING OF A NUMBER OF UNDER-UTILISED EMPLOYEES

* CVS GROUP PLC - TO MAINTAIN CASH, PRACTICE CLOSURES IN ORDER TO REDUCE VARIABLE COSTS AND TO PROTECT EMPLOYEES, AND CESSATION OF DISCRETIONARY SPEND

* CVS GROUP PLC - HY GROUP REVENUE WAS £224.5M IN INTERIM PERIOD, AN INCREASE OF 15.1% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* CVS GROUP PLC - HY ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR HALF YEAR WAS £30.1M PRE IFRS 16, AN INCREASE OF 26.5% (H1 2019: £23.8M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: