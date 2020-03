BRIEF-CVS Health Announces Additional Covid-19 Resources Focused On Patient Access

March 9 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL COVID-19 RESOURCES FOCUSED ON PATIENT ACCESS

* CVS HEALTH CORP - BEGINNING IMMEDIATELY, CVS PHARMACY WILL WAIVE CHARGES FOR HOME DELIVERY OF PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS

* CVS HEALTH CORP - AETNA WILL NOW OFFER 90-DAY MAINTENANCE MEDICATION PRESCRIPTIONS FOR INSURED AND MEDICARE MEMBERS

* CVS HEALTH CORP - CAREMARK IS WORKING WITH ALL CLIENTS TO WAIVE EARLY REFILL LIMITS ON 30-DAY PRESCRIPTION MAINTENANCE MEDICATIONS

* CVS HEALTH - AETNA WILL ALSO WAIVE EARLY REFILL LIMITS ON 30-DAY PRESCRIPTION MAINTENANCE MEDICATIONS FOR ALL MEMBERS WITH PHARMACY BENEFITS ADMINISTERED THROUGH CVS CAREMARK