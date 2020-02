Feb 12 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SUPPORT INNOVATION AND GROWTH

* CVS HEALTH CORP - ALAN LOTVIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK

* CVS HEALTH CORP - ALEC CUNNINGHAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER FOR AETNA BUSINESS

* CVS HEALTH CORP - DERICA RICE, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, CVS CAREMARK, WILL DEPART CVS HEALTH