March 25 (Reuters) -

* CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES COST-SHARING AND CO-PAY WAIVERS FOR COVID-19-RELATED TREATMENT FOR AETNA MEMBERS

* CVS - IN STATES LIKE NEW YORK & WASHINGTON, HOSPITALS NO LONGER NEED ADVANCE APPROVAL FROM AETNA FOR MEMBERS REQUIRING HOSPITALIZATION FOR COVID-19 Source: bit.ly/39jUQ9R