BRIEF-Cvs Health Announces Covid-19 Resources For Aetna Members

March 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES COVID-19 RESOURCES FOR AETNA MEMBERS

* CVS HEALTH - PROVIDING COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC TESTING & TELEMEDICINE VISITS WITH NO OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS OR COST SHARING FOR AETNA MEMBERS

* CVS HEALTH - FOR NEXT 90 DAYS, AETNA WILL OFFER ZERO CO-PAY TELEMEDICINE VISITS - FOR ANY REASON

* CVS HEALTH CORP - AETNA WILL WAIVE CO-PAYS FOR ALL DIAGNOSTIC TESTING RELATED TO COVID-19

* CVS HEALTH- THROUGH AETNA’S HEALING BETTER PROGRAM, MEMBERS DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19 TO RECEIVE CARE PACKAGE CONTAINING CVS OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICATIONS

* CVS HEALTH-AETNA IS EXTENDING MEDICARE ADVANTAGE VIRTUAL EVALUATION, MONITORING VISIT BENEFIT TO ALL AETNA COMMERCIAL MEMBERS AS FULLY-COVERED BENEFIT

* CVS HEALTH - THROUGH EXISTING PROGRAMS, AETNA WILL PROACTIVELY REACH OUT TO MEMBERS MOST AT-RISK FOR COVID-19