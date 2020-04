April 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH CORP - CEO LARRY J. MERLO’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $36.5 MILLION VERSUS $21.9 MILLION IN 2018 - SEC FILING

* CVS HEALTH CORP - RATIO OF MERLO'S ANNUAL COMPENSATION TO MEDIAN EMPLOYEE FOR 2019 IS 790-TO-1