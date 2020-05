BRIEF-Cvs Health CFO Says Experienced Pressure On Medical Benefits Ratio In Q1 In Its Health Insurance Unit Due To Flu Season Conf. Call

May 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CFO SAYS EXPERIENCED PRESSURE ON MEDICAL BENEFITS RATIO IN Q1 IN ITS HEALTH INSURANCE UNIT DUE TO FLU SEASON: CONF. CALL

* CFO SAYS FRONT STORE SALES DOWN 11% COMPARED TO APRIL 2019: CONF. CALL

* CFO SAYS MEDICAL BENEFITS RATIO COULD BE AT ITS LOWEST LEVEL IN Q2: CONF. CALL

* SAYS PHARMACY STORE SALES ARE IMPROVING AS SHELTER IN PLACE ORDERS ARE LIFTING AND IT OPENS STORES LONGER: CONF. CALL

* CFO SAYS Q2 WILL REFLECT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN COVID-19-RELATED OPERATING EXPENSES OVER Q1: CONF. CALL

* SAYS CURRENTLY NEW PRESCRIPTION STARTS ARE DOWN 25% VERSUS A YEAR AGO: CONF. CALL

* CEO SAYS DIAGNOSIS AND MONITORING TO BECOME AN IMPORTANT PART OF “HEALTHHUBS” STRATEGY: CONF. CALL

* CEO SAYS CO'S BUSINESS IS TO A DEGREE, RECESSION-RESISTANT: CONF. CALL: CONF. CALL