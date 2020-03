March 30 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH FILES FOR $4 BILLION FOUR-PART SENIOR NOTES OFFERING - SEC FILING

* CVS HEALTH - FILES FOR OFFERING OF $750 MILLION 3.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027, $1.5 BILLION 3.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030

* CVS HEALTH - FILES FOR OFFERING OF $1 BILLION 4.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2040, $750 MILLION 4.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2050