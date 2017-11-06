BRIEF-CVS Health in presentation- Expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* In presentation- expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

* In presentation- expects FY PBM net revenue growth of 8-8.5 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly decline

* In presentation- expects FY retail net revenue to decline 2.25-2.75 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly improve

* In presentation- expects Q4 net revenue to grow 2.5-4.25 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 retail net revenue to decline 0.5-2.25 percent, comp sales to decline 1-2.75 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 pharmacy services revenue to grow 6-7.75 percent