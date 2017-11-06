FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVS Health in presentation- Expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​
Sections
Featured
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
Saudi Arabia
Round-up of Saudi princes widens, travel curbs imposed
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's love of sport could be making of Games
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-CVS Health in presentation- Expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* In presentation- expects FY revenue growth of 3.25-3.75 pct‍​

* In presentation- expects FY PBM net revenue growth of 8-8.5 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly decline

* In presentation- expects FY retail net revenue to decline 2.25-2.75 percent, adjusted gross margin to modestly improve

* In presentation- expects Q4 net revenue to grow 2.5-4.25 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 retail net revenue to decline 0.5-2.25 percent, comp sales to decline 1-2.75 percent

* In presentation- expects Q4 pharmacy services revenue to grow 6-7.75 percent Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.