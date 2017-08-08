FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVS Health received civil investigative demand from Attorney General of Minnesota
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CVS Health received civil investigative demand from Attorney General of Minnesota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp

* CVS Health Corp - in July 2017, co received a civil investigative demand from the attorney general of Minnesota - sec filing

* CVS Health - civil investigative demand sought documents and information regarding pricing and rebates for insulin and epinephrine products

* Cvs Health - documents and information sought in connection with pending investigation into unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding insulin and epinephrine pricing

* Cvs health - in may 2017, co was issued civil investigative demand concerning possible false claims submitted to medicare

* Cvs health - possible false claims submitted to medicare in connection with reimbursements for prescription drugs under medicare part d program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.