BRIEF-CVS Health Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Results

Feb 12 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS, REFLECTING STRONG EXECUTION ACROSS THE ENTERPRISE

* CVS HEALTH CORP - Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.73

* CVS HEALTH CORP - Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CVS HEALTH CORP - Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.68 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SEES FY 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.04 TO $7.17

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SEES FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.47 TO $5.60 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CVS HEALTH CORP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 22.9% TO $66.9 BILLION

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SEES 2020 GAAP OPERATING INCOME IN RANGE OF $12.8 BILLION TO $13.0 BILLION

* CVS HEALTH CORP - SEES 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN RANGE OF $10.5 BILLION TO $11.0 BILLION

* CVS HEALTH CORP - QTRLY FRONT STORE SAME STORE SALES UP 0.7%

* CVS HEALTH CORP - QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES UP 3.2%

* CVS HEALTH CORP - QTRLY PHARMACY SAME STORE SALES UP 4.1%

* CVS HEALTH CORP - Q4 REVENUE VIEW $63.97 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CVS HEALTH CORP - FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.15 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CVS HEALTH CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: