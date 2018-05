BRIEF-CVS Health Reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.98 From Continuing Operations

May 2 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

* CVS HEALTH CORP Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 5.8 PCT

* CVS HEALTH CORP Q1 GAAP SHR $0.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CVS HEALTH CORP Q1 SHR VIEW $1.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CVS HEALTH CORP SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.87 TO $7.08

* CVS HEALTH CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $5.11 TO $5.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS FULL YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF DOWN 0.25% TO UP 2.75%

* CVS HEALTH CORP - CONFIRMED ITS PREVIOUS ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF DOWN 1.5% TO UP 1.5%

* CVS HEALTH CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CVS HEALTH CORP QTRLY SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5.8% AND PHARMACY SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 7.3%

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS Q2 GAAP OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 5.25% TO 8.5%

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS Q2 ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF FLAT TO UP 3.25%

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECTS TO DELIVER GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.21 TO $1.26 AND ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.59 TO $1.64 IN Q2

* CVS HEALTH CORP Q2 SHR VIEW $1.41 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CVS HEALTH CORP - FRONT STORE SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 1.6% IN THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

* CVS HEALTH - MOVING FORWARD ON BOTH REGULATORY, INTEGRATION PLANNING FRONTS IN SUPPORT OF A CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR FOR AETNA TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: