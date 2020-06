June 10 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH - 2020 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REMAIN UNCHANGED - SEC FILING

* CVS HEALTH - FULL YEAR 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $10.5 BILLION TO $11.0 BILLION ALSO REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text: (bit.ly/3hejoGp)