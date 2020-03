BRIEF-CVS Health Says Cannot Reasonably Estimate Adverse Impact COVID-19 Will Have On Businesses, Operating Results, Cash Flows &/Or Financial Condition

March 26 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH - AT THIS TIME, CANNOT REASONABLY ESTIMATE ADVERSE IMPACT COVID-19 WILL HAVE ON BUSINESSES, OPERATING RESULTS, CASH FLOWS &/OR FINANCIAL CONDITION

* CVS HEALTH, ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT, SAYS EXPECT ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO’S MEDICAL MEMBERSHIP

* CVS HEALTH CORP - EXPECT ADVERSE IMPACT ON TIMING AND COLLECTABILITY OF PAYMENTS TO CO FROM CUSTOMERS, CLIENTS, GOVERNMENT PAYERS, MEMBERS

* CVS - DETERIORATION OF U.S. AND GLOBAL ECONOMIES IS HAVING SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON CO'S NET INVESTMENT INCOME, VALUE OF INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO