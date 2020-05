BRIEF-CVS Health Says Expects To Establish Up To 1,000 Covid-19 Test Sites By End Of May

May 14 (Reuters) - CVS Health :

* CVS HEALTH - EXPECTS TO TO ESTABLISH UP TO 1,000 COVID-19 TEST SITES BY END OF MAY

* CVS HEALTH - WILL OPEN MORE THAN 50 COVID-19 TEST SITES AT SELECT DRIVE-THRU LOCATIONS IN ARIZONA, CONNECTICUT, FLORIDA, MASSACHUSETTS & PENNSYLVANIA

* CVS HEALTH - OPENING OF HUNDREDS OF ADDITIONAL TEST SITES ACROSS U.S. WILL BE ANNOUNCED OVER NEXT 2 WEEKS

* CVS HEALTH - COVID-19 TESTS WILL BE SENT TO AN INDEPENDENT, THIRD-PARTY LAB FOR PROCESSING & RESULTS WILL BE AVAILABLE IN ABOUT 3 DAYS

* CVS HEALTH - COVID-19 TESTING WILL NOT TAKE PLACE INSIDE ANY RETAIL LOCATIONS

* CVS HEALTH - OPERATES RAPID TEST SITES IN COORDINATION WITH 5 STATES, WHICH CAN PROCESS NEARLY 30,000 COVID-19 TESTS PER WEEK