BRIEF-CVS Health Says First Quarter Total Same-Store Sales Rose 9%

May 6 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS HEALTH REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE 2020 FULL YEAR EPS GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.63 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 8.3% TO $66.8 BILLION

* WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2020 ADDITIONAL DETAILED GUIDANCE EXCEPT FOR EPS, ADJUSTED EPS & CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

* QTRLY FRONT STORE SAME STORE SALES ROSE 8.0%

* TOTAL PHARMACY CLAIMS PROCESSED INCREASED 12.4% ON A 30-DAY EQUIVALENT BASIS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

* PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED GREW 8.2% ON A 30-DAY EQUIVALENT BASIS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $64.10 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.02 — REFINITIV IBES DATA