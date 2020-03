BRIEF-CVS Health Says Moving To Protect Supply Of Medicines Potentially Useful For COVID-19 Treatment

March 25 (Reuters) -

* CVS - THE MEDICINES INCLUDE HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE, AZITHROMYCIN, ONE PROTEASE INHIBITOR AND ALBUTEROL INHALERS

* CVS - CVS CAREMARK WORKING TO IMPLEMENT MEASURES TO BALANCE INTEREST IN OFF-LABEL USE OF SOME MEDS TO TREAT COVID-19 WITH NEEDS OF MEMBERS WHO USE DRUGS FOR CHRONIC CONDITIONS

* CVS HEALTH HELPING PROTECT SUPPLY OF MEDICINES POTENTIALLY USEFUL FOR COVID-19 TREATMENT

* CVS - CVS CAREMARK SETTING APPROPRIATE LIMITS ON QUANTITY OF EACH OF THE INCLUDED MEDICINES FOR POTENTIAL USE IN TREATING COVID-19

* CVS - MEMBERS WHO ALREADY TAKE THE INCLUDED MEDICINES FOR APPROVED USES WILL BE ABLE TO BYPASS THE NEW QUANTITY LIMITS

* CVS - CVS CAREMARK IS EXTENDING PREVIOUSLY-APPROVED PRIOR AUTHORIZATIONS FOR MOST MEDICATIONS SET TO EXPIRE BEFORE JUNE 30 Source: bit.ly/3aluyFp