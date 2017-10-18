FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CVS Health signs five-year agreement with Anthem
#Market News
October 18, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in 4 days

BRIEF-CVS Health signs five-year agreement with Anthem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS Health signs five-year agreement with anthem, inc. To provide services to support ingeniorx

* CVS Health - ‍expects to incur implementation costs related to transition of members; costs expected to be immaterial to 2017 results​

* CVS Health Corp -‍ CVS caremark will manage certain services for ingeniorx, including claims processing and prescription fulfillment​

* CVS Health Corp - ‍new agreement, which goes into effect on January 1, 2020, runs through December 31, 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
