Sept 28 (Reuters) - CVS Pharmacy:

* CVS PHARMACY SAYS CO HAS SUSPENDED THE SALE OF ALL ZANTAC BRAND AND CVS HEALTH BRAND RANITIDINE PRODUCTS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CVS PHARMACY-ZANTAC BRAND PRODUCTS, CVS BRAND RANITIDINE PRODUCTS HAVE NOT BEEN RECALLED; FDA IS NOT RECOMMENDING PATIENTS STOP TAKING RANITIDINE AT THIS TIME