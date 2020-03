BRIEF-CVS Pharmacy Signs Agreement To Acquire, Rebrand And Operate Schnucks Pharmacies

March 10 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp:

* CVS PHARMACY SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, REBRAND AND OPERATE SCHNUCKS PHARMACIES

* CVS HEALTH CORP - CVS PHARMACY TO ACQUIRE 110 PHARMACIES IN MIDWEST

* CVS HEALTH CORP - CVS PHARMACY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES WILL ACQUIRE AND OPERATE 99 OF GROCER’S PHARMACIES AND WILL BRAND THEM AS CVS PHARMACY

* CVS HEALTH - CVS PHARMACY & UNITS TO ACQUIRE PRESCRIPTION FILES FROM 11 SCHNUCKS PHARMACIES & TRANSFER THEM TO NEARBY CVS PHARMACY LOCATIONS