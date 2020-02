Feb 17 (Reuters) - CW Group Holdings Ltd:

* ON FEB 7, JOINT PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATORS GOT A LETTER FROM STOCK EXCHANGE ABOUT EXTENSION TO SUBMIT RESUMPTION PROPOSAL NOT BEING GRANTED

* LISTING COMMITTEE DECIDED TO CANCEL CO’S LISTING

* MADE APPLICATION TO STOCK EXCHANGE TO REVIEW LISTING DECISION ON 14 FEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: