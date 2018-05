May 2 (Reuters) - Cwc Energy Services Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RECORD Q1 2018 REVENUE AND SERVICE RIG OPERATING HOURS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES TO CONSOLIDATE THE NORTH AMERICAN DRILLING AND WELL SERVICING INDUSTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: