BRIEF-Cwx Global Updates On Impact Of Covid-19 On Co's Ops

* PLANS FOR NEW DRILLING CAMPAIGN & WELL WORKOVERS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF OIL BEEN DELAYED TILL LATER PART OF 2020

* EXPECTS TO RECORD MUCH LOWER REVENUE FOR CURRENT FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* SHARP FALL IN OIL PRICE RESULTED IN SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN BOTH REVENUE & CASHFLOW OF GROUP

* CURRENTLY IN TALKS WITH ITS PRINCIPAL BANK TO EXTEND TENOR OF BANK FACILITY WHICH WILL MATURE IN END JULY 2020

* ALSO IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS TO INJECT NEW BUSINESSES AND EQUITY INTO GROUP