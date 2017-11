Nov 14 (Reuters) - CXENSE ASA:

* Q3 GROUP REVENUE AMOUNTED TO USD 5.76 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 8.7% FROM Q3 2016 REVENUE OF USD 6.32 MILLION‍​

* Q3 2017 GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS USD 2.17 MILLION, COMPARED TO USD 1.65 MILLION IN Q3 2016‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)