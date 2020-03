March 19 (Reuters) - Cyan AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: CYAN AG AND FIRST INVESTMENT BANK (FIBANK) START COOPERATION

* CYAN AG - PRODUCT LAUNCH PLANNED FOR JUNE 2020

* CYAN AG - PLANNING TO ENTER NEW, SIGNIFICANT CUSTOMER CONTRACTS IN Q2 DESPITE IMPACT OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)