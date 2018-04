April 13 (Reuters) - Cyanotech Corp:

* UNDERTAKEN RE-INOCULATION OF SPIRULINA PONDS WHICH CO BELIEVE WILL ALLOW TO CORRECT NUTRIENT LEVELS & STABILIZE PRODUCTION

* DURING RE-INOCULATION PROCESS, WHICH CO EXPECTS TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-MAY, CO WILL NOT BE ABLE TO HARVEST ANY NEW SPIRULINA

* CYANOTECH SAYS PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE & WILL INCREASE DURING Q4 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 & Q1 2019 FISCAL YEAR - SEC FILING