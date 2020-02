Cyanotech Corp:

* Q3 SALES $7.504 MILLION VERSUS $10.04 MILLION

* CYANOTECH REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2020

* EXPECT COMPANY TO BE PROFITABLE THIS FISCAL YEAR

* INCLEMENT AND COOL WEATHER THIS QUARTER IMPACTED PRODUCTION WHICH AFFECTED GROSS MARGINS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: