FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cyberark announces preliminary Q2 revenue $57 million
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cyberark announces preliminary Q2 revenue $57 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Cyberark Software Ltd:

* Cyberark announces preliminary second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $57 million versus I/B/E/S view $61.9 million

* Currently expects to report Q2 2017 preliminary GAAP operating income in range of $700,000 and $1.1 million

* Cyberark Software Ltd sees Q2 non-GAAP operating income in range of $8.5 million and $8.9 million

* Cyberark Software Ltd - “‍disappointed that our results for q2 will be below guidance we provided in may”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.