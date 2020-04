BRIEF-Cybergun H1 Turnover Down At EUR 12.1 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - Cybergun SA:

* CYBERGUN GROUP’S TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019-2020 AMOUNTS TO EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE COMPANY DOES NOT PROVIDE ANY QUANTIFIED TARGETS FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* HALF-YEARLY OPERATING PROFIT IMPROVED BY EUR 0.3 MILLION (EUR -0.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR -1.1MLN YEAR AGO)

* CYBERGUN HAD EUR 3.3 MILLION IN EQUITY CAPITAL COMPARED TO EUR 0.4 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2019

* COMPANY HAS IMPLEMENTED A BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN, THROUGH WIDESPREAD USE OF TELEWORKING AND MECHANISM OF PARTIAL ACTIVITY, WHILE SECURING SUPPLIES Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)