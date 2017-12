BRIEF-Cybergun Issues Final Tranche Of Convertible Bonds To YA II CD, Ltd For Eur 2 Million

Dec 22 (Reuters) - CYBERGUN SA:

* ISSUES FINAL TRANCHE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO YA II CD, LTD FOR EUR 2 MILLION; CLOSURE OF FINANCING LINE AUTHORIZED IN SEPT 2016

* EUR 1.5 MILLION RELEASED IMMEDIATELY AND EUR 0.5 MILLION PAID IN 90 DAYS AT MOST

* BONDS MAY BE CONVERTED INTO SHARES AT REQUEST OF THEIR HOLDER, AT ANY TIME, ACCORDING TO DETERMINED CONVERSION PARITY

* BONDS DO NOT BEAR INTEREST AND ARE ISSUED AT 97.5 PERCENT OF PAR VALUE

* BONDS MATURE 9 MONTHS AFTER ISSUE Source text: bit.ly/2BWN5dj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)