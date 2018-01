BRIEF-CYBG CEO Says Confident To Deliver Guidance For 2018

Jan 30 (Reuters) - CYBG Plc:

* “CONFIDENT WE WILL DELIVER OUR GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND MEDIUM TERM”- CEO

* QTRLY ‍STRONG MORTGAGE GROWTH OF 7.4% (ANNUALISED) TO £23.9 BILLION​

* SAYS ‍CORE SME GROWTH OF 1.4% (ANNUALISED) WITH £567 MILLION OF NEW LENDING IN Q1​

* “OUR IB TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM IS READY FOR OPEN BANKING TODAY WITH FULL ‘PLUG AND PLAY’ FINTECH CAPABILITY”-CEO

* QTRLY ‍DEPOSIT BALANCES UP 14.8% (ANNUALISED) DRIVEN BY STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENT ACCOUNTS AND PERSONAL FIXED TERM DEPOSITS​

* £567 MILLION OF GROSS LOANS AND FACILITIES WRITTEN IN Q1 FOR SME ORIGINATION

* Q1 NIM WAS 216 BPS (Q4 FY17: 221 BPS)

CET1 RATIO WAS 12.4% AT 31 DECEMBER 2017