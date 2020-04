April 21 (Reuters) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CYCLACEL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $20 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING WITH EXPECTED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $20 MILLION

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS - EACH SHARE OF STOCK & AS APPLICABLE, EACH PRE-FUNDED WARRANT, IS BEING SOLD WITH A COMMON WARRANT AT $5.00 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: