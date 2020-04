April 14 (Reuters) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CYCLACEL ANNOUNCES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS - EFFECTIVE APRIL 14, CO WILL EFFECT ONE-FOR-TWENTY REVERSE STOCK SPLIT OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMMON STOCK WILL OPEN FOR TRADING ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET ON APRIL 15, 2020 ON A POST-SPLIT BASIS