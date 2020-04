April 20 (Reuters) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH TO STUDY ITS CDK INHIBITORS TO REDUCE RUNAWAY INFLAMMATION IN COVID-19 DISEASE

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS - PARTIES WILL ASSESS CO’S CDK INHIBITORS FOR THEIR SUITABILITY FOR USE IN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STUDIES IN COVID-19 PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: