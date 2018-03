March 28 (Reuters) - Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS - ‍AS OF DEC 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALED $23.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $16.5 MILLION LAST YEAR

* CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NET LOSS APPLICABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $2.1 MILLION​